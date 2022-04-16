EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.49 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. EQT reported sales of $949.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of EQT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in EQT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,999,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,838,676. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.47%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

