Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Short Interest Down 45.3% in March

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the March 15th total of 50,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 12.1% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 271,740 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 103.2% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,597,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 811,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,408,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 572,911 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P grew its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,208,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 41,165 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,012,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 587,478 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EPHY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.82. 5,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,991. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

