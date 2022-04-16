Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $280.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.99.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $190.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.97. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 186.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

