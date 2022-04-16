Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.25

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.25 and traded as low as $29.77. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 296 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGHSF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

