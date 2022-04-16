Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Down 51.6% in March

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the March 15th total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,003,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Enel stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.62. 850,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,372. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.70. Enel has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Enel’s payout ratio is 85.71%.
About Enel (Get Rating)
Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.
