Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Down 51.6% in March

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the March 15th total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,003,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Enel stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.62. 850,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,372. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.70. Enel has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

Get Enel alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Enel’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

ENLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.78) to €7.20 ($7.83) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($10.00) to €8.30 ($9.02) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

About Enel (Get Rating)

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.