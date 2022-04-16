Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Raised to $8.75

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $8.75 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXK. TD Securities boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.88.
Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.35. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.
About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.
