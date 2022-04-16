Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXK. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.88.

EXK opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.35. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 104.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 1,084,258 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 988,813 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at about $2,638,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 276.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 462,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 339,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,657,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after buying an additional 330,102 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

