Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.42

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.42 and traded as high as C$34.13. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$34.01, with a volume of 743,684 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on EDV. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$2,060.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2,850.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$707.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of C$8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.23.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$899.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is presently 57.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

