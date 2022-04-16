Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.43) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Empiric Student Property to a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Empiric Student Property in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 110 ($1.43) price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empiric Student Property presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 110 ($1.43).

LON:ESP opened at GBX 90.10 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £543.49 million and a P/E ratio of 18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.14. Empiric Student Property has a 12-month low of GBX 80.10 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 103 ($1.34).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Empiric Student Property’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

