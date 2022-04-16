Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of ESBA opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.05.
About Empire State Realty OP (Get Rating)
