Elrond ERD (ERD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.38 Million

Elrond ERD (ERD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Elrond ERD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded flat against the US dollar. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.33 or 0.07555923 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,522.68 or 1.00082898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00053611 BTC.

Elrond ERD Coin Profile

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “

Elrond ERD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.