Eleco Plc (ELCO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 on June 20th

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ELCO stock opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.28) on Friday. Eleco has a one year low of GBX 82.39 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of £81.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.79.
Eleco Company Profile (Get Rating)
