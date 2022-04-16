Eleco Plc (ELCO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 on June 20th

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ELCO stock opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.28) on Friday. Eleco has a one year low of GBX 82.39 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of £81.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.79.

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo, Staircon, o2c names; construction cost estimation software under the Bidcon name; building information management solution under the IconSystem name; interior room configuration software under the Interiorstudio name; product information management and digital asset management solutions under the MarketingManager name; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

