Elastos (ELA) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Elastos has a market cap of $60.53 million and $416,719.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00007370 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Profile

ELA is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

