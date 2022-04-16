Elamachain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $138,982.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elamachain has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00034573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00103205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

