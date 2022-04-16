Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Eisai from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Analysts forecast that Eisai will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Eisai (Get Rating)
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eisai (ESALY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eisai (ESALY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.