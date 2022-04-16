Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Head-To-Head Review

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecopetrol and Crescent Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $27.52 billion 1.47 $5.01 billion $1.47 13.37 Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 2.18 -$358.54 million ($0.42) -45.24

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ecopetrol and Crescent Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 1 2 0 0 1.67 Crescent Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ecopetrol presently has a consensus price target of $15.60, indicating a potential downside of 20.61%. Crescent Energy has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Dividends

Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ecopetrol pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Energy pays out -114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crescent Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 18.25% 21.49% 8.45% Crescent Energy -24.28% -152.52% -20.87%

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Ecopetrol on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. In addition, the company manufactures and commercializes polypropylene resins, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, and biofuels, as well as industrial service sales to customers. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. Ecopetrol S.A. has a strategic alliance with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Crescent Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

