eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

eBoost (EBST) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $641,235.39 and approximately $14.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00277039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001274 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001617 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

