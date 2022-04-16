Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Down 56.0% in March

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the March 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 69,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 42,258 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 63.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,885. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

