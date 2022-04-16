easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 709 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.24) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.19) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target (down previously from GBX 900 ($11.73)) on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.86) to GBX 570 ($7.43) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).
EZJ stock opened at GBX 574.20 ($7.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 570.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 589.58. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27).
About easyJet (Get Rating)
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.
