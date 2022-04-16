EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.44.

Shares of EGP stock traded down $3.73 on Friday, reaching $199.15. 274,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $148.69 and a one year high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.66 and a 200-day moving average of $198.63.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

