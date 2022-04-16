Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.93.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.38.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,409.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $1,537,075. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth about $426,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

