EarnX Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.79 Billion (EARNX)

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last week, EarnX has traded 360,260.9% higher against the dollar. EarnX has a total market capitalization of $5.79 billion and $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046211 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.53 or 0.07515556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,187.05 or 0.99892624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00049309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00041939 BTC.

EarnX Profile

EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

EarnX Coin Trading

