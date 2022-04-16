Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:EFSI remained flat at $$35.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. Eagle Financial Services has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $41.50.
Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.19%.
Eagle Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Financial Services (EFSI)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.