Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EFSI remained flat at $$35.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. Eagle Financial Services has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

