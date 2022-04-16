Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Down 54.7% in March

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NYSEAMERICAN GRF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.25. 7,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $10.64.
In related news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Capital Growth Fund (GRF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.