E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Down 65.6% in March

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,800 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the March 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EJH opened at $0.64 on Friday. E-Home Household Service has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $80.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the third quarter worth $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

