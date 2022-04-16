E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Trading 2.7% Higher

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.50 and last traded at C$13.50. 798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 22,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of E Automotive to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, E Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$648.65 million and a P/E ratio of -11.53.

E Automotive Inc provides digital auction and retailing platform for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates its platforms under the EDealer and EBlock brands. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry.

