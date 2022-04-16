Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,557 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dynatrace worth $40,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 391.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 91,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 771,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,542,000 after buying an additional 302,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.89. 2,101,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,588. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

