Dynamic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $37.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $37.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

