Dvision Network (DVI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.29 Million

Dvision Network (DVI) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $130.17 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dvision Network has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dvision Network Profile

Dvision Network (DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 331,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

