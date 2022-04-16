Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Dunelm Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.94) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of DNLMY stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. Dunelm Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $21.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.1674 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Dunelm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

