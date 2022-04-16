Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.40.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.