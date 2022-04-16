DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Reaches Market Cap of $6.20 Million

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $5.98 or 0.00014877 BTC on exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $547,319.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045933 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.62 or 0.07492039 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,190.76 or 1.00049496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00050104 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

