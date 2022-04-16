Duality Advisers LP Trims Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 101.35%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.