Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 382,757 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $26.68 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Zogenix ( NASDAQ:ZGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 278.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZGNX. Guggenheim downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

