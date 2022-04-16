Duality Advisers LP Sells 45,426 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,426 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.90 and a 200 day moving average of $148.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

