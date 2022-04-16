Duality Advisers LP Sells 40,451 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,451 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

