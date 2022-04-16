Duality Advisers LP Sells 13,524 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,524 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 155,658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $75.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

