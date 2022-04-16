Duality Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,122 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 190,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,899,400 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $191.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

