Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 6,454 Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Strategic Education by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Strategic Education by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average is $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $89.75.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.87%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

About Strategic Education (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.