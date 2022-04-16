Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 1,667 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $2,779,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.53.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $179.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 124.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

