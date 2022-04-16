Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 10,150 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

