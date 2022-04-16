Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 14,590 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,189,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Huntsman by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,502,000 after buying an additional 1,463,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Huntsman by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after buying an additional 1,444,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huntsman by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after buying an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,105,000 after buying an additional 848,352 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

About Huntsman (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.