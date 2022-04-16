Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,754,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 598.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 203,276 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 99.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 275,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,111,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 115.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 97,150 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

