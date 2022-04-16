Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Equinix by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Equinix by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,809,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Equinix by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Equinix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $735.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $716.53 and its 200-day moving average is $761.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 132.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $662.26 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 223.83%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $848.22.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

