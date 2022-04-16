DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $58.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

