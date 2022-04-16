Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 75.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.96%.

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,945 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,808.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,309 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,146.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

