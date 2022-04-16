Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 952.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,319,000 after acquiring an additional 882,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 431.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after acquiring an additional 734,311 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.78.

Shares of D stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

