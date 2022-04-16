Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY – Get Rating) were down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $20.64. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 127,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54.
About Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dnb Asa (DNHBY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.