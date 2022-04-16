Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Stake Reduced by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Money Management raised its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,355,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPIN opened at $55.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.67. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

