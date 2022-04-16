Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Trading Down 6.2%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. 22,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 30,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59.

Get Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.